Sunderland face a race against time to complete their transfer business – with in and outgoings expected at the Stadium of Light.

Clubs have until 11pm this evening to finalise any deals, though new signings can be announced after the deadline if the necessary paperwork is completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are also preparing for their Championship match against Southampton at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...