News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Gooch & Embleton depart, Burstow & Rusyn sign, Aouchiche & Pembele arrive

The latest Sunderland transfer news on deadline day ahead of the 11pm cut-off point.
By James Copley
Published 1st Sep 2023, 06:44 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 21:40 BST

Sunderland face a race against time to complete their transfer business – with in and outgoings expected at the Stadium of Light.

Clubs have until 11pm this evening to finalise any deals, though new signings can be announced after the deadline if the necessary paperwork is completed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunderland are also preparing for their Championship match against Southampton at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

We’ll have the latest news, analysis and more on what is set to be a busy day on Wearside.

LIVE: Transfer deadline day

Show new updates
21:37 BST

The latest

Just under an hour and a half to go...

21:23 BST

Update on Stewart

Reports had suggested he had failed a medical

21:19 BST

Elliot Embleton has departed

Embo has departed

20:59 BST

Wishing Gooch all the best

All the best, Goochy!

20:42 BST

Lynden Gooch departs

20:12 BST

An update on Michut

Michut set to stay at PSG

18:51 BST

7pm update

As things stand

18:50 BST

Wow!

18:08 BST

Done deal!

18:00 BST

Contract update

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Stadium of LightSouthampton