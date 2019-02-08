Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Fresh details of striker pursuit revealed as Cats prepare for Oxford

0
Have your say

Sunderland are busy preparing for the trip to Oxford United as they look to resume their promotion push.

We have all the build-up to the trip to the Kassam Stadium, plus all the big news from the Stadium of Light, in today's live blog. Refresh the page and scroll down for the latest updates:

All today's big news from the Stadium of Light

All today's big news from the Stadium of Light