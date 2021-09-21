The Black Cats beat Port Vale and Blackpool in the first and second round of the competition respectively to set up the third round tie at the DW Stadium.

Lee Johnson’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways after conceding twice late on at Fleetwood Town on Saturday to draw 2-2.

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Ross Stewart headed home Elliot Embleton’s free-kick, and the Wearsiders appeared to be in control of the match when Aiden McGeady converted from the penalty spot 16 minutes from time.

Sunderland AFC

But when Callum Morton pulled a goal back in the 81st minute it resulted in a nervy finish as Sunderland tried to hang on.

Fleetwood were then awarded a penalty for a shirt pull against Bailey Wright and Gerard Garner converted from the spot, sending goalkeeper Thorben Hoffman the wrong way.

