Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Early team news and build-up to Carabao Cup clash at Wigan Athletic
Sunderland are back in Carabao Cup action at Wigan Athletic tonight (7:45pm kick-off).
The Black Cats beat Port Vale and Blackpool in the first and second round of the competition respectively to set up the third round tie at the DW Stadium.
Lee Johnson’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways after conceding twice late on at Fleetwood Town on Saturday to draw 2-2.
The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Ross Stewart headed home Elliot Embleton’s free-kick, and the Wearsiders appeared to be in control of the match when Aiden McGeady converted from the penalty spot 16 minutes from time.
But when Callum Morton pulled a goal back in the 81st minute it resulted in a nervy finish as Sunderland tried to hang on.
Fleetwood were then awarded a penalty for a shirt pull against Bailey Wright and Gerard Garner converted from the spot, sending goalkeeper Thorben Hoffman the wrong way.
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (September 21)
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 07:36
- Lee Johnson is set to make changes for the match at the DW Stadium.
- Sunderland are reportedly set to open contract talks with Elliot Embleton.
The latest must read column from Stephen Elliott
Ross Stewart likely to be rested this evening
Scottish striker Ross Stewart has netted five goals already for Sunderland this season but took a knock in the closing stages of Saturday’s draw at Fleetwood.
He is likely to be one of several changes made by Lee Johnson tonight.
It’s shaping up to be another busy day for Sunderland as they travel to face Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup this evening.
The winners will secure a place in the last-16 of the competition.
Lee Johnson’s side are also dusting themselves off after suffering a late collapse at Fleetwood Town to draw 2-2. They still remain in the automatic promotion places in League One.
The Black Cats boss is expected to make several changes for tonight’s cup match.
The Black Cats boss is expected to make several changes for tonight's cup match.