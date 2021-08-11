Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Dennis Cirkin latest as Black Cats tipped to conclude deal today
Lee Johnson’s men made it two wins from two last night.
The Black Cats defeated Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light last Saturday with goals from Aiden McGeady and Ross Stewart propelling Sunderland to a come-from-behind win in League One
Sunderland then travelled to Stoke-on-Trent to face Port Vale in the first round of the Carabao Cup last night, with a much-changed side defeated Vale 2-1 with goals from Josh Hawkes and Aiden O’Brien.
That means Johnson’s men are in the draw for the next round.
The Wearsiders are still in the market for a left-back and right-back, whilst Johnson could still do with additions up front despite the positive start to the 2021-22 season.
Here, we take you through all of latest news from the Stadium of Light as it happens as Sunderland prepare to take on MK Dons away from home in League One this coming Saturday.
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (11 Aug)
Last updated: Wednesday, 11 August, 2021, 07:45
The latest on Dennis Cirkin
Dennis Cirkin has arrived on Wearside to complete a transfer from Tottenham to Sunderland.
That’s according to an exclusive report by Football Insider.
The defender is said to be joining the League One giants on a permanent deal after they had a six-figure bid accepted by Spurs.
The 19-year-old was apparently on Wearside at lunchtime yesterday.
Cirkin is said to have undergone a medical and put the finishing touches to the transfer as well as sign a contract.