Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Defender reveals reason behind staying, Duncan Watmore fitness update Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Those Sunderland players not away on international duty are enjoying a well-earned rest ahead of a free weekend for the Black Cats. Sunderland don't have a game this weekend after the League One clash with Blackpool was postponed. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news. Sunderland manager Jack Ross. Adam Matthews on staying for Sunderland’s fresh start, international hopes and Carlisle United win Five Sunderland youngsters to score on their competitive debuts as Swedish ace makes instant impact