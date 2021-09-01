Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Deadline day fallout as Cats conclude double deal and Will Grigg finally departs
The transfer window slammed shut at 11pm last night
The Black Cats moved to the top of League One after beating Wycombe 3-1 on Saturday, courtesy of a Ross Stewart brace and Elliot Embleton strike.
Sunderland’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend is now postponed.
That’s after Cats duo Dennis Cirkin and Callum Doyle were been called up for international duty next month alongside Corry Evans and Niall Huggins.
Bailey Wright and Tom Flanagan were also subsequently called up for international duty.
Sunderland were due to play Sheffield Wednesday next weekend, September 4, but that fixture has now been postponed due to the call-ups.
A club statement said: “Originally scheduled for Saturday 4 September, the game falls within a period designated for international fixtures and it has now been confirmed that several SAFC players have been called up by their respective nations.
“The Lads’ trip to Hillsborough will now be rearranged and further information will be released in due course.
“SAFC would like to thank supporters for their patience and understanding throughout this process.”
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (September 1)
Last updated: Wednesday, 01 September, 2021, 07:07
- The transfer window is now closed after last night’s 11pm deadline
- Striker Will Grigg departed on loan to Rotherham United
- Winger Jack Diamond also left Wearside on loan to re-join Harrogate Town
- Sunderland concluded a double swoop for Thorbert Hoffman and Leon Dajaku
Lee Johnson and Leon Dajaku react as talented winger becomes Sunderland's latest summer signing
Leon Dajaku says he is ‘very proud’ to be a Sunderland player after completing a loan move to the end of the season.
Dajaku has joined on loan from Union Berlin, who activated a clause to sign him permanently from Bayern Munich last season.
The 20-year-old saw his spell in the German capital hit by injury and illness, but the Black Cats believe he has a huge future in the game.
Johnson has outlined the attributes he’ll bring to the club, saying: “Leon is a really interesting player – he’s a top prospect with good ability, agility and quality – so we are looking forward to adding him to the squad and working with him.
“He’s a hungry player that has shown a strong attitude and desire to come to Sunderland and grow with us, which is exactly what we want.”
Dajaku says the ‘crazy’ Sunderland support was one of the key reasons he wanted to make the move to the UK.
“I always looked to the football in England and I always wanted to come here, so when I heard I could, it felt like the right step,” he said.
“I’ve seen some of the games and its crazy how many fans come in the first division, but this – having the fans push you – is what I like. It feels very good to sign for Sunderland and I’m very proud to be here.”
Union Berlin’s Sporting Director Oliver Ruhnert reacted to the deal, saying: “Due to his injuries and illness, it was difficult for Leon to play in the team [last season].
“We are therefore pleased to be able to go down this route with him so that we can give him the desired match experience. We consider this step to be best for his further development.”
Dajaku rose through the ranks at VfB Stuttgart before making the move to Bayern Munich, where he played a key part in helping the club’s second string win the third-tier title.
The winger, who can play anywhere across the forward line, made two appearances for the senior side under former boss Hansi Flick.
Lee Johnson has this exciting reaction as Sunderland seal swoop for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Thorbert Hoffman
Sunderland have made Thorbert Hoffman their ninth summer signing.
The highly-rated goalkeeper has arrived on a season-long loan deal from Bayern Munich and is expected to challenge immediately for first-team action.
Though neither club have referenced it, reports in Germany today suggested that there is a clause to make the deal permanent should Sunderland win promotion.
The Black Cats have been monitoring the goalkeeping market for some time and Johnson says that Hoffman will fit perfectly into the club’s new playing philosophy.
“Thorben is elite on the ball in terms of playing out from the back and he has great pedigree from his learning process and the way that German clubs coach, especially Bayern Munich,” he said.
“Like all young goalkeepers he has areas of his game to work on, but he’s agile and an outstanding shot-stopper in close quarters. We are really excited to add another quality goalkeeper to our stable, as we continue to drive competition and quality.”
Hoffman said it would be a ‘special feeling’ to play in front of 30,000 at the Stadium of Light.
“It’s a great feeling to sign with the club and I can’t wait to meet the players and staff,” he said.
“I’m looking to develop as a player and Sunderland gave me the best opportunity to do that. It will be a special feeling to play in front of 30,000 supporters each week at the Stadium of Light.”