Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Daniel Jebbison latest as Cats' promotion chances post-Burton Albion defeat revealed

Sunderland have been trying to sign Daniel Jebbison from Sheffield United for most of the summer but there appears to be no resolution in sight.

Jebbison has been linked with Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers and Sunderland but it is looking unlikely that the striker will end up in League One after deadline day.

This is because the Blades are reportedly holding out for a sizable loan fee for the teenager, a fee which is possibly pricing-out moves from clubs in England’s third-tier.

It remains to be seen how keen the Black Cats are to do the deal after they confirmed the signing of Nathan Broadhead from Everton.

Goalkeeper ‘close’ to joining Sunderland

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of goalkeeper Jack McIntyre after impressing as a traillist in pre-season.

McIntyre, who featured in Tuesday’s 4-3 defeat under-23’s against Fulham, was released by the Toffees but he has garnered a few admirers at the Stadium of Light.

None more so than Elliott Dickman who said: “Jack has been with us for much of pre-season and has done smashing.

“We’re trying to make it a bit more permanent.

“He’s done great, he actually missed a lot of football at Everton due to a bad injury.