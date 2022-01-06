Johnson admitted yesterday that Sunderland are likely to let some players leave on loan this month.

The Black Cats will need to sign suitable cover, yet Johnson is keen for some of his younger players to gain more regular game time.

“We’re working in the background, that’s for sure,” said the head coach.

“We may well look to get some loan moves for young players who need game time, and that’s one to watch out for.

“As always, we’re trying to improve the squad.

“There are some [U23] players who have been in and around it, and there has been a lot of interest actually.

“We can’t let all of them out, because there’s fixtures to fulfill, but some of these guys need games.