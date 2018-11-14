Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Contract, injury and January latest plus reaction as Cats extend winning run

0
Have your say

Fresh from the 1-0 Checkatrade Trophy win at Morecambe, Sunderland now turn their attentions to League One with Wycombe Wanderers the visitors to Wearside this weekend.

Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news, analysis and opinion.

Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

Sunderland's Stadium of Light.