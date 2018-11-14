Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Contract, injury and January latest plus reaction as Cats extend winning run Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Fresh from the 1-0 Checkatrade Trophy win at Morecambe, Sunderland now turn their attentions to League One with Wycombe Wanderers the visitors to Wearside this weekend. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news, analysis and opinion. Sunderland's Stadium of Light. The latest on Charlie Wyke and Donald Love as Josh Maja hits double figures for the season