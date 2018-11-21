Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Charlie Methven reveals financial losses, Cats handed injury boost plus Walsall build-up

0
Have your say

Ahead of Saturday's trip to Walsall, there's plenty going on both on and off the pitch at Sunderland this week.

We'll bring you all the latest news regarding injuries, transfers and contract negotions - just scroll down and refresh the page for live updates.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross.