Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Charlie Methven on financial boost, Jack Ross faces dilemma plus international latest It's shaping up to be another busy week at Sunderland - with contract negotiations, injury news and transfer talk all on the agenda. You can keep up to date with all the goings-on from the Stadium of Light throughout the day - simply scroll down and refresh the page for live updates. Aiden McGeady playing for Sunderland. The financial reward of cup success revealed as Charlie Methven talks Sunderland revenues