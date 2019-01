The January transfer window has passed the halfway point - and there's plenty of unfinished business at Sunderland.

The Black Cats remains interested in Wigan Athletic striker Will Grigg, despite having a couple of bids rejected for the forward. We'll bring you the latest transfer news throughout the day, as well as all the build-up to Sunderland's League One fixture at Scunthorpe this weekend. Just scroll down and refresh the page for live updates.