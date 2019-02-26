Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Cats take Chelsea youngster on trial as Jack Ross praises 'really talented' Aiden McGeady

0
Have your say

There's no midweek game for Sunderland this weekend but there's still plenty of Black Cats news to get your teeth into.

Stick around for all the latest SAFC news throughout the day. Just scroll down and remember to refresh the page.

Aiden McGeady scores a free-kick against Bristol Rovers.

Aiden McGeady scores a free-kick against Bristol Rovers.