Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Cats take Chelsea youngster on trial as Jack Ross praises 'really talented' Aiden McGeady Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say There's no midweek game for Sunderland this weekend but there's still plenty of Black Cats news to get your teeth into. Stick around for all the latest SAFC news throughout the day. Just scroll down and remember to refresh the page. Aiden McGeady scores a free-kick against Bristol Rovers. Why Jack Ross is unlikely to alter Sunderland’s open approach ahead of their Stadium of Light return