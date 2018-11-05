Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Cats linked with striker as Championship club eye star man - plus injury and contract latest Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... 0 Have your say After Saturday's win over Plymouth, there is plenty of Sunderland AFC news hitting the headlines as we kick-off a new week. Refresh the page and scroll down for the latest from the Stadium of Light, as transfer talk, contracts and injuries feature high on the agenda: Follow all the latest Sunderland AFC news How Sunderland built the best defence in League One and the big advantage they enjoy