Speaking to The Echo, Speakman has strongly suggested a departure would only be considered if the squad could be strengthened further.

“I’d always say not to get too concerned about speculation,” Speakman said.

“What I would say is I hope there’ll be a confidence that we won’t let a player go unless it’s in a situation that suits the football club.

“We’re well blessed because we’ve got a lot of players who would complement squads in the Championship and League One, and so there will be interest in them.

“When you’ve got players coming into the final year of their deal, there will naturally be interest.

“We’ll work on a case-by-case basis, and be flexible enough to deal with any changes we need to make.

“But we’re trying to build a stronger squad, not a weaker squad.”