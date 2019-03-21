Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Cats, Leeds and Newcastle 'battle' for free agent plus Will Grigg injury latest Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Wembley is just ten days away and, with transfer speculation starting to circulate, there's plenty to get your teeth into today. We'll have all the latest from the Stadium of Light throughout the day. Simply refresh the page and scroll down for the latest: All the latest news from Sunderland AFC Luke O’Nien on that Walsall clearance, Sunderland ambitions and loving life at right back