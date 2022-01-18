Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Cats interested in Preston defender as club continue chase for Patrick Roberts

Having taken just two points from their last three league games, Sunderland’s form has dipped recently and naturally supporters are turning their attention towards how the squad can be improved during the January window.

The window has been open for 18 days and has less than a fortnight to go before deadline day – meaning clubs up and down the country have just 13 days in order to complete all their transfer business before the crunch-end of the season.

The Black Cats are reportedly closing in on the signing of Patrick Roberts, whilst speculation surrounding them with a move for Jermain Defoe persists.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland AFC transfer blog

Preston North End defender Jordan Storey is also reportedly on their radar for a move this month.

Here, we take you through the very latest transfer updates, news and gossip surrounding Sunderland AFC:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor