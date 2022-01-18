Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Cats interested in Preston defender as club continue chase for Patrick Roberts
Sunderland are continuing to look for ways to strengthen in the transfer market this month.
Having taken just two points from their last three league games, Sunderland’s form has dipped recently and naturally supporters are turning their attention towards how the squad can be improved during the January window.
The window has been open for 18 days and has less than a fortnight to go before deadline day – meaning clubs up and down the country have just 13 days in order to complete all their transfer business before the crunch-end of the season.
The Black Cats are reportedly closing in on the signing of Patrick Roberts, whilst speculation surrounding them with a move for Jermain Defoe persists.
Preston North End defender Jordan Storey is also reportedly on their radar for a move this month.
Here, we take you through the very latest transfer updates, news and gossip surrounding Sunderland AFC:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Sunderland AFC transfer news and updates LIVE!
Last updated: Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 08:29
- Jermain Defoe and Patrick Roberts speculation
- Black Cats join race for Championship defender
Storey linked with Sunderland move
Sunderland and Ipswich Town have joined Sheffield Wednesday in the race for Preston North End defender Jordan Storey.
That’s according to a report by The Echo’s sister title, The Lancashire Post.
Sheffield Wednesday are also said to be interested in a deal for the 26-year-old.
Reports state, though, that no acceptable offer has been made to the Lilywhites.
Preston are said to want Storey’s wages covered for the remainder of the campaign.
The latest transfer reports
Sunderland have been linked with another defender alongside their rivals in League One and a Championship club
The news comes after Sunderland drew against 10-man Accrington Stanley in League One on Saturday.
The Black Cats next face Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light with Lee Johnson hoping to return to winning ways.
The transfer window, however, is in full swing and Sunderland have been linked with a host of names during January.
Right-back Trai Hume has already signed for the Black Cats, whilst the club are said to be making progress in a deal to bring Manchester City’s Patrick Robers to the North East.
Indeed, Sunderland are in the market for a new defender this month – and they have been credited with an interest in Cardiff City defender Aden Flint.
That was after West Ham defender Frederik Alves was recalled by his parent club after he failed to break into Johnson’s starting XI following his summer loan move to the Stadium of Light.
And now the Black Cats have been linked Northampton Town full-back Ali Koiki.
That’s according to Football Insider, with the outlet also stating that Sheffield Wednesday and Championship club Preston North End are interested in a deal.
It is thought that a number of clubs higher up the EFL pyramid are also keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, whose contract is set to expire this summer.
Koiki came through the youth ranks at Burnley but failed to make a senior appearance before departing for Bristol Rovers and later Northampton Town.
Hello and welcome to the very latest Sunderland AFC transfer blog brought to you by the Sunderland Echo.