Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Cats eye more deals after Dennis Cirkin signing plus latest on Nottingham Forest defender
Sunderland have completed their fourth signing of the summer following the arrival of Tottenham defender Dennis Cirkin – while Black Cats boss Lee Johnson is keen to complete more deals.
Cirkin, 19, has moved to the Stadium of Light after signing a three-year deal and will give the side a natural option at left-back.
The teenager could make his debut this weekend when Sunderland travel to MK Dons in League One, where they’ll be looking to make it three wins from three games to start the 2021/22 campaign.
After beating Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light last weekend, the Black Cats then progressed to the second round of the Carabao cup by beating Port Vale on Tuesday.
Johnson is set to speak to the press this afternoon, and the Sunderland head coach is bound to be asked about transfers, contracts and more.
We’ll also bring you the latest news analysis throughout the day.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (12 August)
Last updated: Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 09:43
- Sunderland have completed the signing of full-back Dennis Cirkin from Tottenham.
- The Black Cats are preparing for Saturday’s trip to MK Dons.
- Lee Johnson will hold his pre-match press conference at 1:30pm today.
- Sunderland have been drawn away to Blackpool in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
Hawkes on first-team aspirations
Josh Hawkes spoke to the media following Sunderland’s 2-1 win at Port Vale on Tuesday night.
After playing for the club’s under-23 side last season, the 22-year-ol is hoping for more first-team opportunities this campaign.
“When I first came here I thought I would be in and around the first team and they told me I’d be between the 23s and the first team,” admitted Hawkes.
“Obviously we had quite a big squad last year and the chances were quite limited. I played in the cup and then an injury set me back a little bit.
“The 23s helped massively and hopefully this year I can push on with the first team.”
Thoughts
Lee Johnson press conference
Lee Johnson is set to hold his pre-match press conference at 1:30pm today ahead of Saturday’s trip to MK Dons.
The Black Cats boss is bound to be asked about transfers, contracts and more, and we’ll have live updates in today’s live blog.
What about Jordan Gabriel?
Sunderland still need to sign at least one new right-back this summer and have been heavily linked with Nottingham Forest defender Jordan Gabriel.
The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season at Blackpool and helped the Tangerines win promotion from League One.
Forest recently signed Arsenal right-back Jordi Osei-Tutu yet, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon, Gabriel could still stay at the City Ground this season.
An away tie in the cup
Sunderland were handed an away tie against Blackpool in the second round of the Carabao Cup last night.
Lee Johnson’s side beat Port Vale at Vale Park in the first round of the competition after a goal from Josh Hawkes and an Aiden O’Brien penalty either side of half-time.
The tie against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road will be played on the week commencing August 23, after Sunderland’s home game against AFC Wimbledon and before a meeting with Wycombe Wanderers at the Stadium of Light.
Signing number four
If you hadn’t already heard, Sunderland completed the signing of left-back Dennis Cirkin yesterday.
The 19-year-old has labelled Sunderland as the ‘perfect’ club for him after signing a three-year deal on Wearside.
Cirkin becomes Sunderland’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window, following Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Callum Doyle.
I’m delighted to be here,” Cirkin told the club’s website.
“As soon as I got interest from Sunderland, it was a no-brainer – the fans, the stadium, the history – and I just thought the club was perfect for me.
“I feel like the head coach has a very good track record with young players and I feel like this is a place that I can progress and develop in my career.”
Good Morning!
The Dennis Cirkin deal is finally done and Sunderland have won their opening two games of the 2021/22 season.
There’s lots to be positive about for Lee Johnson at the moment, but the Black Cats boss will know he still needs to make more signings before the end of the transfer window.
Johnson will hold his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to MK Dons later today, and we’ll have live updates on today’s blog.
We’ll also bring you the latest news analysis and transfer talk throughout the day.