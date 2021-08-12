Cirkin, 19, has moved to the Stadium of Light after signing a three-year deal and will give the side a natural option at left-back.

The teenager could make his debut this weekend when Sunderland travel to MK Dons in League One, where they’ll be looking to make it three wins from three games to start the 2021/22 campaign.

After beating Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light last weekend, the Black Cats then progressed to the second round of the Carabao cup by beating Port Vale on Tuesday.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

Johnson is set to speak to the press this afternoon, and the Sunderland head coach is bound to be asked about transfers, contracts and more.

We’ll also bring you the latest news analysis throughout the day.

