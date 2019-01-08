Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Cats eye double swoop for Irish defender and striker; Sinclair and Maja contract latest; Newcastle Trophy derby build-up Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland are closing in on two new signings as they look to bolster their squad early in the January transfer window. We'll have all the latest transfer news and build-up to tonight's Checkatrade Trophy tie in our live blog below. Scroll down and refresh for updates. Stadium of Light Jack Ross reveals Sunderland January transfer latest and how Luke O'Nien's brilliant form has given him selection headache Can you spot yourself in Sunderland's sell-out away crowd at Charlton?