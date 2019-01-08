Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Cats eye double swoop for Irish defender and striker; Sinclair and Maja contract latest; Newcastle Trophy derby build-up

0
Have your say

Sunderland are closing in on two new signings as they look to bolster their squad early in the January transfer window.

We'll have all the latest transfer news and build-up to tonight's Checkatrade Trophy tie in our live blog below. Scroll down and refresh for updates.

Stadium of Light

Stadium of Light