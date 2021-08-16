Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Cats close in on sixth summer signing from Everton plus early Burton Albion team news
Sunderland made it three wins out of three this season after a 2-1 victory against MK Dons last Saturday.
The Black Cats are now set to face Burton Albion on Tuesday at the Pirelli Stadium.
Lee Johnson has added five first-team players to his squad so far this window with Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin and Frederick Alves arriving at the Stadium of Light.
Cirkin started against MK Dons whilst Pritchard debuted against Port Vale.
Alves could be in line to start against Burton Albion tomorrow.
Although Alves can play right-back, it is likely Sunderland will further look to strengthen that position with the Wearsiders also in the market for a second striker.
Sunderland have potential injury concern ahead of the trip after Corry Evans was forced off on Saturday against MK Dons.
Here, though, we take you through all of the latest goings-on at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: (Aug 16)
Last updated: Monday, 16 August, 2021, 10:41
- Sunderland beat MK Dons 2-1 last weekend with goals from Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton.
- The Black Cats will now face Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday (7:45 kick-off).
- Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Everton striker Nathan Broadhead on loan.
Make sure you listen to our latest Roar podcast
Good to hear from Embo
We spoke to Elliot Embleton after Saturday’s win at MK Dons to ask about his loan spell at Blackpool, transfer speculation, his relationship with Lee Johnson and the Sunderland away fans.
Read the full piece HERE
Team news for Burton
Corry Evans came off with a knock against MK Dons and is expected to be assessed against Burton.
Carl Winchester and Elliot Embleton played against MK Dons despite picking up minor knocks against Wigan Athletic.
New signing Frederick Alves could be in line to make Lee Johnson’s squad for the first time following his loan move from West Ham United.
Sunderland closing in on signing number six
Here’s some good news to start your week.
Sunderland are hoping to seal a loan deal for Everton striker Nathan Broadhead.
The Black Cats have been searching for competition in forward areas and identified the 23-year-old as a target earlier this summer.
Ross Stewart has made a superb start to the campaign, but Charlie Wyke’s departure for Wigan Athletic left Sunderland needing depth up front.
Will Grigg’s future also remains uncertain, with Lee Johnson suggesting last week that the striker could yet leave before the end of the window.
Read more HERE
Transfer talk from around League One
Some of Sunderland’s League One rivals are reportedly lining up some more deals.
Sunderland’s potential promotion rivals eye £750k deal
Ipswich Town are set to sign Cameron Burgess from Accrington Stanley.
That’s according to Alan Nixon of The Sun.
The 25-year-old looks set to leave Accrington Stanley and join League One rivals Ipswich Town in a deal worth £750,000.
The centre-back began his career with Fulham but has featured for all of Cheltenham Town, Oldham Athletic, Bury, Scunthorpe United and Salford City.
The player joined Accrington in the summer of 2020 but now looks set for a move to Paul Cook’s title challengers.
Portsmouth eye deal for Arsenal man
Portsmouth are among several clubs monitoring the situation of Miguel Azeez.
However, a loan move to Championship is also on the table.
Pompey are said to have been watching Azeez ahead of a potential summer loan move, despite the fact they’ve already brought in four midfielders this window.
Danny Cowley’s side will face competition for 18-year-old midfielder
Reports suggest that Pompey are far from the only club interested with several other clubs monitoring Azeez’s situation
Kevin Phillips talks transfers
Kevin Phillips deliveries Sunderland transfer Verdict
Let’s start with transfers.
Here’s what Black Cats legend Kevin Phillips has made of Sunderland’s transfer window so far.
“I always like to bring in quality over quantity,” Phillips told Football Insider.
“The problem is every team is out there looking for quality players.
“Sunderland have the edge in terms of finances, look at 30,000 in the ground most weeks.
“That alone is a reason to bring in more players before the window shuts.
“I think there will be two more signings but I don’t want to see squad players.
“I want two players who can come in and really push to break into that team.
“From the manager’s point of view, he does need those squad players in a League One season.
“I want to see two quality additions either way.”
Good Morning!
Sunderland made it three wins from three to start the new campaign on Saturday following a 2-1 win at MK Dons.
There’s no time to rest for Lee Johnson’s side, though, with the Black Cats preparing for a trip to Burton Albion on Tuesday.
We’ll have more reaction to Tuesday’s win as well as the latest transfer news, gossip and build-up ahead of tomorrow’s match.
Stick around for live updates throughout the day.