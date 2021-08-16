Some of Sunderland’s League One rivals are reportedly lining up some more deals.

Sunderland’s potential promotion rivals eye £750k deal

Ipswich Town are set to sign Cameron Burgess from Accrington Stanley.

That’s according to Alan Nixon of The Sun.

The 25-year-old looks set to leave Accrington Stanley and join League One rivals Ipswich Town in a deal worth £750,000.

The centre-back began his career with Fulham but has featured for all of Cheltenham Town, Oldham Athletic, Bury, Scunthorpe United and Salford City.

The player joined Accrington in the summer of 2020 but now looks set for a move to Paul Cook’s title challengers.

Portsmouth eye deal for Arsenal man

Portsmouth are among several clubs monitoring the situation of Miguel Azeez.

However, a loan move to Championship is also on the table.

Pompey are said to have been watching Azeez ahead of a potential summer loan move, despite the fact they’ve already brought in four midfielders this window.

Danny Cowley’s side will face competition for 18-year-old midfielder