Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Cats 'close in' on Patrick Roberts deal despite interest from Celtic

After sharing the points with Accrington Stanley, Sunderland are winless in three games.

With the January window upon us and Sunderland’s form stuttering, could we see more additions before the window closes?

"You're in the mix for players but there's fierce competition,” Johnson said.

Sunderland AFC transfer news

"We're in the mix and we're active, and there's been a lot of support from board level to do the right things.

"I'm comfortable with the squad and happy with the squad, though of course I'd like to improve it.

"We've got to keep driving on and moving forward, and that includes the evolution on the squad.”

One player that has been linked with a move to Wearside this window is Patrick Roberts, however, Celtic are also reportedly interested in the midfielder.

