Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Cats close in on Arsenal defender plus Will Grigg latest with in and outgoings still expected
There are just two days to go until the end of the transfer window – with in and outgoings still expected at Sunderland.
The Black Cats moved to the top of League One after beating Wycombe 3-1 on Saturday, courtesy of a Ross Stewart brace and Elliot Embleton strike.
Sunderland have signed eight new players this summer, and assistant head coach Jamie McAllister says there could be more to come.
"We've been patient and waited for the right quality to come along," said McAllister after Saturday’s match.
“If we can add one or two more before the window closes then that would be great, but they have to be the right players and the right fit for the club."
With Tuesday’s deadline edging closer the Black Cats main priorities are to look at signing another full-back or striker.
We’ll have the latest news, analysis and more throughout the day on Wearside.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (August 30)
Last updated: Monday, 30 August, 2021, 11:23
- Sunderland went top of League One after beating Wycombe 3-1 on Saturday.
- The Black Cats have until 11pm on Tuesday to complete their transfer business.
- In and outgoings are expected at the Stadium of Light.
Worth another look
Jebbison update
Sunderland were one of several clubs interested in a loan move for Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison.
Reports over the weekend claimed Southampton were looking at a permanent move for the 18-year-old , who is a highly-rated prospect, yet according to Sky Sports the Saints are not trying to sign the teenager.
What the table looks like
Doncaster boss provides transfer update
Doncaster boss Richie Wellens says the club have two specific players lined up that he hopes to see join the club before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.
According to our sister title The Doncaster Free Press, one of those players is the ‘renowned League One striker.’
Rovers are believed to be interested in a move for Sunderland striker Will Grigg before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.
Following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Rotherham, Wellens provided a transfer update.
“We’ve got two players lined up that we’d like to bring in,” said Wellens.
“We have the potential to bring two players in, if we can manoeuvre things around to get them. They’ll be huge difference to us.
I don’t even think it’s about making the phone calls now. The phone calls have been made in the previous, in one of the cases, eight weeks or so.
“We’ll probably get to Monday and hopefully a couple of things will get done. We need help. I’m hopeful.”
Ross Stewart interview
The Sunderland striker spoke to the press after Saturday’s win over Wycombe.
Read the full interview HERE
What about outgoings?
It’s been known for some time that Sunderland are looking to offload Will Grigg this summer.
The problem has been finding a club who can afford the striker, who spent the second half of last season on loan at MK Dons.
It emerged over the weekend that Doncaster are pursuing a move for Grigg, yet a move may depend on other deals.
According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Rovers would need to offload striker Omar Bogle to bring in Grigg.
Another striker who could be on the move is Benji Kimpioka.
Sunderland Under-23s boss Elliot Dickman spoke about the forward’s situation on Friday, with the Black Cats weighing up a loan move for the 21-year-old.
It was reported over the weekend that Kimpioka is wanted by former club IK Sirius in Sweden.
Incomings?
Let’s start with who could be coming in.
Sunderland have made seven new signings so far this summer, and assistant head coach Jamie McAllister says there could be more to come.
“We’ve been patient and waited for the right quality to come along,” said McAllister after Saturday’s match.
“If we can add one or two more before the window closes then that would be great, but they have to be the right players and the right fit for the club.”
It seems the main priorities for Sunderland are up front and at full-back.
The Black Cats are known to be in talks over a move for Arsenal full-back Ryan Alebiosu, 19, with reports over the weekend claiming discussions had reached an advanced stage.
Sunderland are also one of the clubs who have been looking at a loan move for Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, yet talk has gone quiet on that one recently.
The 18-year-old is still expected to leave on loan before Tuesday’s deadline.
Good Morning!
We hope you’re having a good bank holiday weekend!
Saturday’s result should have helped after Sunderland went top of League One with a 3-1 win over Wycombe.
The Black Cats don’t have a game for two weeks, but the next two days are bound to be busy, with the transfer window set to shut at 11pm on Tuesday.
In and outgoings are still expected on Wearside, and we’ll have the latest news analysis, gossip and more before the deadline.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.