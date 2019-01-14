Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Bundesliga interest in Josh Maja, Jack Ross on striker hunt plus Will Grigg latest Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland striker Josh Maja is reported to be on the wanted list of clubs in Germany with uncertainty hanging over his future on Wearside. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC transfer news. Charlie Wyke in action against Luton Town. Jack Ross reflects on Sunderland’s tenth draw of the season and explains his message to the players