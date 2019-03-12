Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Bryan Oviedo's failed move led to West Brom fallout plus build-up to huge Barnsley clash Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say It's matchday, and a huge night for Sunderland who face promotion rivals Barnsley in League One. We'll have all the build-up to the game at Oakwell, as well as the latest Black Cats news throughout the day. Simply scroll down and refresh the page for live updates. Sunderland face Barnsley in League One tonight. Barnsley plot Sunderland revenge as Jack Ross relishes ‘brilliant’ challenge for his team