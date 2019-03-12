Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Bryan Oviedo's failed move led to West Brom fallout plus build-up to huge Barnsley clash

It's matchday, and a huge night for Sunderland who face promotion rivals Barnsley in League One.

We'll have all the build-up to the game at Oakwell, as well as the latest Black Cats news throughout the day. Simply scroll down and refresh the page for live updates.

Sunderland face Barnsley in League One tonight.

