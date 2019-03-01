Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Bryan Oviedo latest, injury update plus Plymouth Argyle build-up

0
Have your say

After a full week to recharge their batteries, Sunderland are back in action this weekend - and we've got you covered.

Scroll down and refresh the page for all the latest Black Cats news, as we build-up up to Saturday's clash with Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light.

Bryan Oviedo remains out ahead of Sunderland's clash with Plymouth this weekend.

Bryan Oviedo remains out ahead of Sunderland's clash with Plymouth this weekend.