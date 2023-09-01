Sunderland now look set to sign Chelsea striker Mason Burstow on loan ahead tonight’s 11pm deadline.

The 20-year-old is said to be at the Academy of Light finalising a move to Wearside, despite reported interest from AC Milan this summer.

The 20-year-old made 16 League One appearances on loan at Charlton during the 2021/22 season, while he predominantly played for Chelsea’s under-21s side last term.

Burstow came off the bench during Chelsea’s Premier League fixtures against West Ham and Luton this season, while he started The Blues’ 2-1 Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon.