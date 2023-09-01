Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Black Cats sign Burstow and Rusyn, Roberts and Stewart latest
Sunderland face a race against time to complete their transfer business – with in and outgoings expected at the Stadium of Light.
Clubs have until 11pm this evening to finalise any deals, though new signings can be announced after the deadline if the necessary paperwork is completed.
Sunderland are also preparing for their Championship match against Southampton at the Stadium of Light this weekend.
We’ll have the latest news, analysis and more on what is set to be a busy day on Wearside.
LIVE: Transfer deadline day
Done deal!
Contract update
Burstow to Sunderland fans:
Another 5pm update from our writers
Courtesy of James Copley
5pm update!
Courtesy of Phil Smith
Sunderland's new signing....
This is what he had to say
Done deal!
First deal of deadline day!
There are now conflicting reports on Ross Stewart
Interesting...
Sunderland closing in on Chelsea loan move
Sunderland now look set to sign Chelsea striker Mason Burstow on loan ahead tonight’s 11pm deadline.
The 20-year-old is said to be at the Academy of Light finalising a move to Wearside, despite reported interest from AC Milan this summer.
The 20-year-old made 16 League One appearances on loan at Charlton during the 2021/22 season, while he predominantly played for Chelsea’s under-21s side last term.
Burstow came off the bench during Chelsea’s Premier League fixtures against West Ham and Luton this season, while he started The Blues’ 2-1 Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon.
Sunderland are also looking to strengthen their central midfield options before the end of the transfer window.
Roberts to Southampton is off...
As per The Sun: "Southampton's £5m move for Patrick Roberts has fallen through.
"The Saints made the late offer amid rumours attacker Che Adams could be set to join Wolves.
"But it now appears Roberts will be staying with Sunderland."