Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Big dilemma facing key player plus team, ticket and injury latest Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland moved to within three points of the top of League One at the weekend and the focus now turns to the long trip to Plymouth Argyle. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news. Sunderland's Stadium of Light. Jack Ross gives revealing insight into former Celtic winger’s ability and attitude after impressive Sunderland cameos