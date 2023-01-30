Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Bailey Wright nears exit, Ellis Simms latest plus Joe Anderson signs
It’s transfer deadline day - and it could be a busy end to the window at Sunderland.
The Black Cats were only aiming to make a few signings to improve their squad this month, yet significant injuries to captain Corry Evans and top scorer Ross Stewart have forced them to reassess their plans.
After Stewart was stretchered off during Saturday’s FA Cup match at Fulham, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray could be seen having a lengthy chat with the club’s head of recruitment Stuart Harvey.
And after the arrivals of Pierre Ekwah, Isaac Lihadji and Joe Gelhardt, the Black Cats’ transfer business is not expected to be done there.
We’ll have live updates and the latest news right up until tonight’s 11pm deadline:
It’s been confirmed that Sunderland’s FA Cup replay against Fulham at the Stadium of Light will take place next week on Wednesday, February 8 and be shown live on BBC One.
The winner of the match will face Leeds United at home in the fifth round.
Ticket details will be announced by the club in due course.
Here’s what head coach Tony Mowbray told Sunderland’s website following the signing of defender Joe Anderson earlier today:
“Joe fits the profile of player we want to keep adding to the club and we look forward to supporting his development in a senior environment.
“The talent and potential is there and although he may need time to develop physically in the next weeks and months, he will add immediate competition and depth to our squad.
“A left-footed, left-sided central defender, which is a rarity, he can distribute the ball well from the back and connect defence with midfield – he is going to be a real long-term asset for the club.”
Football Insider are now reporting that Bailey Wright is set to join Rotherham United on loan until the end of the season.
Sunderland are willing to let the defender leave and gain more first-team football after making just six Championship starts this season.
The arrival of Joe Anderson means the Black Cats are well stocked at centre-back, with Daniel Ballard, Danny Batth, Aji Alese and Luke O’Nien also competing for places.
Former Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore has completed his move from Middlesbrough to Millwall for an undisclosed fee.
The 28-year-old could make his Lions debut against Sunderland at The Den this weekend.
It seems like Everton’s stance on Simms may depend on the Premier League club strengthening their forward options before the deadline.
The Toffees are frantically trying to bolster their attacking options but are set to miss out on targets Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu - who both look set to sign for Southampton.
It’s now being reported by the Daily Mail that Everton are showing an interest in Reading frontman Lucas Joao as they search for a late addition.
So with less than eight hours remaining until tonight’s 11pm deadline, let’s run you through what has happened on deadline day so far and what to look out for.
As expected Sunderland have completed the signing of defender Joe Anderson from Everton on a three-and-a-half year contract.
The Black Cats have agreed a similarly-structured deal to many of their additions over the last eighteen months, with a modest initial fee (undisclosed) that will grow over time if player and club thrive.
Anderson’s arrival could allow Bailey Wright to leave Wearside before the end of the day, with Championship club Rotherham reportedly showing interest in the 30-year-old centre-back.
Mowbray said last week he wouldn’t stand in the defender’s way if a move became available.
The priority for Sunderland before tonight’s deadline is of course bringing in at least one more striker, whether that is Ellis Simms or another option.
As previously reported a decision on Simms, who trained with Everton this morning, will ultimately rest with the Premier League club who are frantically looking to bring another attacker before the end of today.