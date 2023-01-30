So with less than eight hours remaining until tonight’s 11pm deadline, let’s run you through what has happened on deadline day so far and what to look out for.

As expected Sunderland have completed the signing of defender Joe Anderson from Everton on a three-and-a-half year contract.

The Black Cats have agreed a similarly-structured deal to many of their additions over the last eighteen months, with a modest initial fee (undisclosed) that will grow over time if player and club thrive.

Anderson’s arrival could allow Bailey Wright to leave Wearside before the end of the day, with Championship club Rotherham reportedly showing interest in the 30-year-old centre-back.

Mowbray said last week he wouldn’t stand in the defender’s way if a move became available.

The priority for Sunderland before tonight’s deadline is of course bringing in at least one more striker, whether that is Ellis Simms or another option.