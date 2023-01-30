Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Bailey Wright joins Rotherham, Ellis Simms latest plus Joe Anderson signs
It’s transfer deadline day - and it could be a busy end to the window at Sunderland.
The Black Cats were only aiming to make a few signings to improve their squad this month, yet significant injuries to captain Corry Evans and top scorer Ross Stewart have forced them to reassess their plans.
After Stewart was stretchered off during Saturday’s FA Cup match at Fulham, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray could be seen having a lengthy chat with the club’s head of recruitment Stuart Harvey.
And after the arrivals of Pierre Ekwah, Isaac Lihadji and Joe Gelhardt, the Black Cats’ transfer business is not expected to be done there.
We’ll have live updates and the latest news right up until tonight’s 11pm deadline:
LIVE: Transfer deadline day as Sunderland eye additions in market
- Sunderland have completed the signing of defender Joe Anderson from Everton.
- Defender Bailey Wright has signed for Rotherham on loan.
- The Black Cats are still trying to sign another striker before tonight’s 11pm deadline.
- Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is unlikely to be play again this season due to an achilles injury
Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has told the club’s website: “Bailey is the ultimate professional and he has been an outstanding member of our squad, especially over the last 18 months.
“Tony and I have had numerous conversations with him this season because his game time has been limited and he is motivated to play regularly – we agreed that if the right opportunity presented itself in January, we would not stand in his way and we believe this move is the best outcome for all parties.
“All at SAFC are grateful for Bailey’s contribution – on and off the pitch – and we wish him the best of luck.”
Done Deal!
Rotherham have announced the signing of Bailey Wright on loan until the end of the season - subject to EFL and FA ratification.
The defender has 18 months left on his Black Cats contract, after signing a new deal in the summer, but has made just six Championship starts this season.
With Daniel Ballard, Danny Batth, Aji Alese, Luke O’Nien and new signing Joe Anderson all competing for places at centre-back , Sunderland decided it would be best to let Wright leave and pursue more game time.
While the transfer window is set to slam shut at 11pm this evening, Sunderland could have an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of any further incomings or outgoings.
As per EFL rules, the Black Cats and their league rivals can be given until 1am to complete the deal - providing the club has submitted a ‘Deal Sheet’.
These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.
The details required on this sheet are fairly basic, including the clubs and player involved and fee being paid, if there is one.
Deal sheets cannot be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 11pm.
Once received and approved by the EFL, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 1am deadline.
Rotherham boss Matt Taylor gave an interview with the club’s website at around 5:30pm this evening, while The Millers are believed to be finalising a deal to sign Bailey Wright on loan from Sunderland.
Taylor said: “We still have a bit of business left to do.
“Hopefully it won’t go right to that deadline of 11 o’clock tonight, hopefully we have a few hours to spare.
“We had a couple of players we thought we agreed deals for verbally yesterday, they fell through. We have a couple more on the horizon as we speak right now but things can change quickly in football, we have seen that previously.”
Asked which positions the club are still looking to strengthen, Taylor replied: “Certainly in a defensive capacity and then in the midfield area.”
It’s been confirmed that Sunderland’s FA Cup replay against Fulham at the Stadium of Light will take place next week on Wednesday, February 8 and be shown live on BBC One.
The winner of the match will face Leeds United at home in the fifth round.
Ticket details will be announced by the club in due course.
Here’s what head coach Tony Mowbray told Sunderland’s website following the signing of defender Joe Anderson earlier today:
“Joe fits the profile of player we want to keep adding to the club and we look forward to supporting his development in a senior environment.
“The talent and potential is there and although he may need time to develop physically in the next weeks and months, he will add immediate competition and depth to our squad.
“A left-footed, left-sided central defender, which is a rarity, he can distribute the ball well from the back and connect defence with midfield – he is going to be a real long-term asset for the club.”
Football Insider are now reporting that Bailey Wright is set to join Rotherham United on loan until the end of the season.
Sunderland are willing to let the defender leave and gain more first-team football after making just six Championship starts this season.
The arrival of Joe Anderson means the Black Cats are well stocked at centre-back, with Daniel Ballard, Danny Batth, Aji Alese and Luke O’Nien also competing for places.
Former Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore has completed his move from Middlesbrough to Millwall for an undisclosed fee.
The 28-year-old could make his Lions debut against Sunderland at The Den this weekend.
It seems like Everton’s stance on Simms may depend on the Premier League club strengthening their forward options before the deadline.
The Toffees are frantically trying to bolster their attacking options but are set to miss out on targets Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu - who both look set to sign for Southampton.
It’s now being reported by the Daily Mail that Everton are showing an interest in Reading frontman Lucas Joao as they search for a late addition.