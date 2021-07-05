Lee Johnson is hopeful that Sunderland will make a breakthrough in the transfer market this week.

The Black Cats head coach is hopeful that at least two players will arrive, with the club in advanced negotiations over a number of transfer targets.

Speaking following Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with Spennymoor on Saturday, Johnson said: “We have actually got four or five current bids on the table for various positions so it’s not like we’re not moving.

“You always look at the transfer market and it’s, are they affordable? Are they accessible and are they available? So you don’t bid for somebody unless you feel they are affordable accessible and available and obviously it depends on transfer fee.