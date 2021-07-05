LiveSunderland AFC transfer news: Lee Johnson targets two new additions as Cats hope for contract boost
Sunderland are into their second week of pre-season – with manager Lee Johnson hopeful of a transfer breakthrough in the coming weeks.
The Black Cats played their first pre-season friendly over the weekend as they drew 2-2 with Spennymoor Town at The Brewery Field.
After the match, Johnson revealed he was hopeful of two new faces coming through the door at the Academy of Light this week.
There may also be further news on the futures of Charlie Wyke, Luke O’Nien and Denver Hume as they consider to mull over contract offers.
The Black Cats last week tied-down influential winger Aiden McGeady to a new one-year contract, while also allowing George Dobson to join League One rivals Charlton Athletic on a permanent deal.
Sunderland’s next match is set to take place against York City on Wednesday, July 21.
A message from Chris Maguire
What’s happening with contracts?
Johnson has also heavily hinted that he expects Luke O’Nien to commit to a new deal - while talks are ongoing with Denver Hume.
After the Spennymoor match, the Black Cats boss said: “Denver is ongoing, that one I haven’t been too involved in on a personal level, to be honest,” he said.
“With Luke, I must have spoken to him every other day for the last three or four weeks.
“I’m hopeful on that one, but it’s not quite there yet.
“It’s good signs.”
Johnson has admitted, though, that Charlie Wyke is likely to depart, despite being offered a new contract.
The transfer situation
Lee Johnson is hopeful that Sunderland will make a breakthrough in the transfer market this week.
The Black Cats head coach is hopeful that at least two players will arrive, with the club in advanced negotiations over a number of transfer targets.
Speaking following Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with Spennymoor on Saturday, Johnson said: “We have actually got four or five current bids on the table for various positions so it’s not like we’re not moving.
“You always look at the transfer market and it’s, are they affordable? Are they accessible and are they available? So you don’t bid for somebody unless you feel they are affordable accessible and available and obviously it depends on transfer fee.
“Agents fees as well and at the moment, I think agents have been pretty unrealistic with the climate to the levels of percentages they want.”
Full crowds set to return
What a moment this will be.
It was announced yesterday that capacity crowds are set to return to football stadiums across England from July 19.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced Government proposals to end lockdown restrictions from July 19, also dubbed Freedom Day. This includes the end of social distancing, the mandatory wearing of face coverings and the return of capacity crowds to sports events in England for the first time since March 2020.
The easing comes just ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League and Football League seasons set to start in early August. It also means restrictions won’t be in place for some friendly games that take place on or after July 19.
Sunderland continue to step up their preparations for the 2021/22 campaign - with Black Cats boss Lee Johnson hoping for a transfer breakthrough this week.
