Sunderland AFC transfer news - Kilmarnock winger targeted, Khazri on future plus Wolves keen on McNair

Sunderland have been linked with a summer swoop for Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones.

The former Middlesbrough trainee has a year left on his contract and Sunderland are reported to be monitoring his situation, with Jones also attracting interest from Championship sides Norwich City and Nottingham Forest.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross.

Scottish giants Rangers are also watching developments after an impressive 2017-18 campaign in which Jones scored four goals in 41 games.

The Northern Ireland international could be available this summer for £600,000, according to reports.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has made it clear he would look to Scotland for transfer targets but wouldn't restrict his summer business to the Scottish market, with the Sunderland squad set for a major overhaul this summer.

Jones, 23, started his career at Middlesbrough and made two loan moves to Hartlepool United and Cambridge United before leaving for Kilmarnock.

Middlesbrough-born Jones made 11 appearances for Pools in League Two back in 2014-15, with ten of those appearances coming from the subs bench.

Meanwhile, Sunderland midfielder Paddy McNair continues to attract interest.

Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion have already had two bids rejected this summer and Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has made it clear he doesn't want to sell the midfielder.

McNair hasn't expressed a desire to leave Sunderland, though he has spoken about his ambition of playing Premier League football again one day.

Wolves, who will play top flight football next season after winning the Championship, are the latest club reported to be monitoring McNair.

And finally, Wahbi Khazri is another Sunderland man in demand - but the winger insists his focus is on helping Tunisia do well at the World Cup.

Several clubs in France have been credited with an interest in the winger including Monaco and Rennes, where he enjoyed a loan spell last season.

But speaking to Spanish media outlet Marca, Khazri insists his focus is on the World Cup.

Khazri said: "If I’m honest, it’s not something I’m thinking about now,.

"I do not want to talk about my future now because I’m focused on the Tunisia national team.

"My head is only in the World Cup in Russia to try to do my best.

"After playing with my country, I do not know what will happen."

Khazri went on to say that he was a big fan of La Liga and wouldn't rule out a move to Spain in future.

He added: "I think the Spanish is the best league in the world. There are teams like Real Madrid that wins the Champions League every year.

"There is also Atletico de Madrid and Barcelona – it is the best competition in the world. How would I not like to play in the league?"