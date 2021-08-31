The right-back had been heavily linked with a move to the Stadium of Light during the transfer window.

However, the 22-year-old – who spent last season on loan with the Seasiders – has rejoined the club for an undisclosed fee.

Gabriel has agreed an initial four-year deal at Bloomfield Road, which contains an option for a further year.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Gabriel.

The defender helped Blackpool to the Championship via the play-offs last season alongside loanee Elliot Embleton, who has returned to Sunderland this season.

On his return, Jordan Gabriel said to Blackpool’s club website: “I’m over the moon. I can’t wait to get started. I’m so happy to be here.

"I loved my time here last season and it created a lot of memories. That’s now what I’m wanting for the future. Together, with the group that we’ve got, we can hopefully do that.”

Pool boss Neil Critchley added: “Jordan made a big impression both on-and-off the pitch last season, so we’re delighted to welcome him back home to Blackpool.

"We were always keen to sign him after his loan spell and he’s expressed a real desire to return. I’d also like to thank Simon for his support in making this deal happen.

“Jordan’s at a good age with his best years still in front of him and the potential to keep improving.

“His character fits within the group we have here, and I’m sure our supporters will be looking forward to seeing him in a tangerine shirt again.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.