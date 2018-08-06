Sunderland AFC transfer news - Interest in Djilobodji, Black Cats target Tranmere midfielder plus Ross to assess injury situation

Want-away Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji could be on his way to Besiktas, if the Turkish side fail to land their primary centre-back target.

According to the daily Turkish newspaper Takvim, Besiktas have been monitoring the Senegalese centre-back, who made 30 appearances on loan at French Ligue 1 side Dijon last campaign.

Besiktas look set to lose defender Domagoj Vida following the centre-back's impressive performances for Croatia at the World Cup.

The Black Eagles are believed to be preparing a bid for PSV defender Nicolas Mirin, but if that move falls through, Djilobodji, 29, could become their first-choice target.

Sunderland would be willing to agree a loan deal to offload Djilobodji, who joined the Black Cats for £8million in 2016 and has two years left on his contract.

The Black Cats may be willing to negotiate a similar deal to the one which saw Lamine Kone depart on loan to Strasbourg last week.

As part of that deal, the French club will pay the defender's wages and have an option to buy the player at the end of the season.

Djilobodji and Didier Ndong are among the highest earners at Sunderland and are both keen to leave, having failed to return to the club this summer for training.

Sunderland reportedly paid almost £100,000 a month of Djilobodji's salary when he was on loan at Dijon last season, and the club is working with a number of agents who have been tasked with moving the pair on.

In terms of incomings, Sunderland are reportedly keen on Tranmere midfielder Oliver Norburn.

The Shropshire Star claim that Sunderland and Shrewsbury are set to fight it out for the 25-year-old's signature, with League Two side MK Dons also interested.

Norburn could provide cover in the middle of the park if Sunderland manage to sell Lee Cattermole before the end of the transfer window.

With just three days to go until the end of the window, manager Jack Ross may be forced to dip into the loan market which will remain open until the end of August.

Jerome Sinclair limped off injured during Saturday's game with Charlton, which may prompt more arrivals.

When asked about transfer business this week, Ross said: “Possibly a couple more outs, then we may have to assess the injury situation."