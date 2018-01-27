Sunderland AFC transfer news: Goalkeepers from Middlesbrough and Leeds United on Chris Coleman shortlist

Have your say

Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Middlesbrough keeper Dimi Konstantopoulos.

As well as attacking additions, the Black Cats are also looking to bolster their goalkeeping department before Wednesday's 11pm deadline.

And former Hartlepool United stopper Konstantopoulos is the latest name in the frame, with the Northern Echo claiming Sunderland are showing an interest in the Greek stopper.

The Greek missed out on Premier League action for Boro last term, despite playing a big part in the 2015-16 promotion-winning campaign.

They claim Konstantopoulos is high in Chris Coleman's thinking.

As previously reported, Sunderland have already made an enquiry for Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan.

Leeds will not let the 34-year-old leave unless they secure a replacement, but there is confidence that a deal can be done.

Sunderland have until Monday lunchtime to register any new players in time for the crucial Championship trip to fellow relegation battlers Birmingham City on Tuesday night.