Sunderland AFC transfer news: Free agent rules explained after double injury blow
Sunderland have been rocked by the news that Ross Stewart and Dennis Cirkin are facing an extended spell on the sidelines.
Tony Mowbray’s preparations for the game against Middlesbrough were when talismanic striker Stewart was withdrawn in the warm-up, the Scot picked up a muscle injury while practicing his shooting.
To make matters worse, defender Cirkin was also withdrawn in the second half after pulling up with a hamstring issue. Surfaced suggesting that both players both have grade three tears.
Reports also state that Stewart will be out for “at least 4-8 weeks but realistically probably 12.” Cirkin, it is thought, will be out until the new year. That has led fans to question if the club should dip into the free agent market.
Most Popular
-
1
Free agents Sunderland and Championship rivals could sign- including ex-Leeds, Middlesbrough and Watford men
-
2
Sunderland AFC injury news: The latest on Ross Stewart, Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins and Dan Ballard pre-Millwall
-
3
Sunderland news: Winger hailed by Black Cats’ boss, Blackpool look at trialist again
-
4
Sunderland suffer big Ross Stewart injury blow ahead of Millwall, Reading and Watford
-
5
Where Sunderland’s stunning attendances rank alongside Leeds United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and the biggest crowds in England
But what are the rules around signing players outside of the window and can Sunderland still sign free agent stars?
The transfer window slammed shut on September 1 for EFL and Premier League clubs. However, sides can still conclude deals for free agents after the period for trading players has ceased.
That means Sunderland could still sign players who were free agents before the 11pm deadline should they identify a decent fit. Similarly, Sunderland can also loan players to National League clubs after the EFL and Premier League transfer deadline has passed.
The Black Cats are next in action against Millwall at the Stadium of Light on Saturday and then face a quick turnaround before Mowbray’s men travel to face Reading in the Championship the following Wednesday evening.