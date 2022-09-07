Tony Mowbray’s preparations for the game against Middlesbrough were when talismanic striker Stewart was withdrawn in the warm-up, the Scot picked up a muscle injury while practicing his shooting.

To make matters worse, defender Cirkin was also withdrawn in the second half after pulling up with a hamstring issue. Surfaced suggesting that both players both have grade three tears.

Reports also state that Stewart will be out for “at least 4-8 weeks but realistically probably 12.” Cirkin, it is thought, will be out until the new year. That has led fans to question if the club should dip into the free agent market.

Tony Mowbray and Kristjaan Speakman

But what are the rules around signing players outside of the window and can Sunderland still sign free agent stars?

The transfer window slammed shut on September 1 for EFL and Premier League clubs. However, sides can still conclude deals for free agents after the period for trading players has ceased.

That means Sunderland could still sign players who were free agents before the 11pm deadline should they identify a decent fit. Similarly, Sunderland can also loan players to National League clubs after the EFL and Premier League transfer deadline has passed.