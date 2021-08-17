The Black Cats completed their sixth summer signing with the arrival of striker Nathan Broadhead on a season-long loan from Everton on Monday afternoon.

The 23-year-old is eligible to start tonight’s game at Burton, when Lee Johnson’s side will be looking to make it four consecutive wins to start the 2021/22 campaign.

Another new signing Frederick Alves could also make his debut after arriving on loan from West Ham last week.

Everton's Nathan Broadhead (L) vies with Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Fred during the pre-season friendly football match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on August 7, 2021. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

So far Sunderland have won each of their opening three games of the campaign by the same 2-1 scoreline. Their previous outing saw them secure three points at MK Dons on Saturday afternoon.