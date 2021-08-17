Sunderland AFC transfer news: Everton and West Ham loanees eligible to make debuts in League One clash at Burton
Sunderland are looking to continue their perfect start to the League One season when they travel to Burton Albion tonight with some new signings eligible to make their debuts (7:45pm kick-off).
The Black Cats completed their sixth summer signing with the arrival of striker Nathan Broadhead on a season-long loan from Everton on Monday afternoon.
The 23-year-old is eligible to start tonight’s game at Burton, when Lee Johnson’s side will be looking to make it four consecutive wins to start the 2021/22 campaign.
Another new signing Frederick Alves could also make his debut after arriving on loan from West Ham last week.
So far Sunderland have won each of their opening three games of the campaign by the same 2-1 scoreline. Their previous outing saw them secure three points at MK Dons on Saturday afternoon.
