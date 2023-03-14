News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Eight players likely to leave, seven that won't plus two maybes - photo gallery

With the Championship season entering months, attention is slowly turning towards the summer transfer window.

By James Copley
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:11 GMT

And Sunderland have several big decisions to make with a couple of players coming to the final years of their contracts and others struggling to break into Tony Mowbray’s team.

Ahead of the transfer window, The Echo takes a look at the players that could likely leave the Stadium of Light this summer alongside a couple of maybes and the stars that definitely won’t be going anywhere.

Jack Diamond is under contract with Sunderland until the summer of 2024 but has spent this season on loan in League One with Lincoln City where he has chipped in with 13 goal contributions in all competitions this season. Sunderland, though, are well-stocked in attacking areas meaning Diamond could find himself out on loan again or potentially sold.

1. Jack Diamond - leaving could be a possibility

Jack Diamond is under contract with Sunderland until the summer of 2024 but has spent this season on loan in League One with Lincoln City where he has chipped in with 13 goal contributions in all competitions this season. Sunderland, though, are well-stocked in attacking areas meaning Diamond could find himself out on loan again or potentially sold.

The German youth international could well depart Sunderland in the summer and is currently out on loan.

2. Leon Dajaku - could leave

The German youth international could well depart Sunderland in the summer and is currently out on loan.

The attacking midfielder has just signed a new deal at the Stadium of Light and looks set to stay beyond the summer.

3. Alex Pritchard - likely to stay

The attacking midfielder has just signed a new deal at the Stadium of Light and looks set to stay beyond the summer.

The Academy of Light graduate is reportedly the subject of Premier League interest from Wolves and Leicester leaving his departure a possibility during the summer window if the price is right.

4. Anthony Patterson - hard to call

The Academy of Light graduate is reportedly the subject of Premier League interest from Wolves and Leicester leaving his departure a possibility during the summer window if the price is right.

