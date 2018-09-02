Sunderland AFC transfer news: Didier Ndong on the move as Liverpool 'agree £500k fee' for teenager

The future of AWOL Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong remains up in the air after he failed to secure a deadline day move.

As revealed by the Echo, a deadline day deal collapsed which has left Sunderland considering their options with Papy Djilobodji also still AWOL.

While Ndong's search for a new club goes on - with only a few transfer windows left open including Portugal until September 21 - it has been reported that he has left the Gabon city of Libreville, where he has been based.

It is not yet clear where he is now based, as reported by iSport.

They reported: "Didier Ibrahim Ndong, after a stay of nearly 5 months in Libreville, has, according to our information, left Thursday the capital of Gabon through Morocco. The final destination of the player has not been communicated to us.

"A few hours before the closing of the transfer market, Didier had to move. He left Gabon Thursday through Morocco. Is it to go to Portugal? That's the whole question."

There had also been interest from clubs in Germany and Italy but those transfer windows closed on Friday.

As reported, it is understood that Ndong and Djilobodji's representatives have floated the idea of the pair returning to Sunderland, something that would pose a difficult dilemma for the club.

They have not reported for pre-season training after their respective loan moves last season, with the Black Cats withholding their wages in the interim period.

Meanwhile, The Sun are reporting Liverpool have agreed a £500,000 deal to sign Sunderland teenager Luca Stephenson.

The 15-year-old midfielder, dubbed the 'new Jordan Henderson' in some quarters, has been the subject of transfer talk all summer.

The Sun claim Stephenson was happy to stay in the North East but the lure of Liverpool proved too much and he will go into their youth system when the deal is complete.

And finally, Connor Shields has made his debut after joining Scottish Championship side Alloa Athletic on loan until January.

The deal was confirmed on Saturday morning after international clearance was granted.

And the striker made his Alloa debut that afternoon as a sub in their 1-1 draw with Dundee United.

He came on in the 86th minute.