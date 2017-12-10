Sunderland AFC transfer news - Championship rivals Aston Villa weigh up January move for Black Cats striker

Aston Villa are the latest Championship club to be linked with a January move for Sunderland loanee Lewis Grabban.

Sunderland's 11-goal top scorer is currently on a season-long loan from Premier League Bournemouth but the Cherries have a recall clause which would allow them to end the loan early in January in order to sell him.

Sunderland striker Lewis Grabban.

Fulham had previously been linked and Villa are the latest Championship club reported to be weighing up a move. Wolves had also been linked but Grabban is not thought to be a January target for the league leaders who Sunderland held to a draw on Saturday.

Steve Bruce needs another striker when the January window opens after injury to Jonathan Kodjia.

Villa are restricted by Financial Fair Play limitations and would likely only be able to offer a loan deal for Grabban but reports in the national press claim they could offer a promotion bonus or agree to sign him permanently next summer.

Speaking about the January transfer window, Bruce said recently: "You would love to be in a position where you can go and target a centre-forward with millions to spend but we haven’t got that luxury.

"We’ll have to be a bit creative and see if anyone out there can give us a hand.

"I still think we are under the situation of FFP. We know how difficult it has been.

"That’s been the case for the last two transfer windows but playing for Aston Villa will help us."

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe said recently he is yet to decide whether to recall Grabban in January but praised Grabban for his impact this season.

Howe said: "I am really pleased he is showing his true quality. We will wait and see. We will make the right decision. There is a recall in there. We will wait and see what is right for all parties."

Chris Coleman said Grabban is happy on Wearside and says there has been no indication the Cherries would look to recall Grabban.

It would be a major blow to Sunderland if Grabban’s loan was to finish early and the cash-strapped Black Cats would struggle to match the financial clout of their Championship rivals in trying to sign him on a permanent basis.