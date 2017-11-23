Sunderland AFC transfer news - Celta Vigo keeping tabs on Cats defender

Papy Djilobodji is attracting interest from La Liga side Celta Vigo, according to reports in Spain.

The 28-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at French side Dijon and his performances for the Ligue 1 side are attracting interest.

Djilobodji was signed by David Moyes last summer for £8million from Chelsea but he struggled badly as Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League.

Simon Grayson, since replaced by Chris Coleman, took charge in the summer but Djilobodji remained out of favour and the Senegalese centre-back was shipped out on loan to free up much-needed wages.

Djilobodji, who had previously spent five successful years at Nantes before joining Chelsea, has made nine appearances for Dijon so far this season as he looks to rebuild his career.

The defender is currently due to return to the Stadium of Light next summer but Celta Vigo are reported to be monitoring the situation.