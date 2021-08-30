Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats set for potential cash boost as Nottingham Forest offer £3.8m for ex-striker
The Championship club have been linked with the one-time Wearside player.
Nottingham Forest have reportedly offered to pay Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux a fee of €4.5m for former Sunderland man Josh Maja.
That roughly equates to around £3.8m for the striker, who spent the back end of last season on loan at Fulham in the Premier League.
Forest are currently bottom of the Championship table after five games and are said to be keen to bring in a striker before Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline.
And according to French radio station RMC, Chris Hughton’s side have made a £3.8m offer for the 22-year-old.
Having sold Maja to Bordeaux midway through the 2018-19 season, Sunderland would be entitled to 10 percent of the profit should the player leave the French outfit.
That means the Black Cats could stand to pocket approximately £250,000 should Maja be sold to Forest for the reported £3.8m.