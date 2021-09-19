The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Ross Stewart headed home Elliot Embleton’s free-kick, and the Wearsiders appeared to be in control of the match when Aiden McGeady converted from the penalty spot 16 minutes from time.

But when Callum Morton pulled a goal back in the 81st minute it resulted in a nervy finish as Sunderland tried to hang on.

Fleetwood were then awarded a penalty for a shirt pull against Bailey Wright and Gerard Garner converted from the spot, sending goalkeeper Thorben Hoffman the wrong way.

Here, though, we take a look at some of the more interesting stories from around the web that you may have missed today:

Ross Stewart discusses Sunderland move

Speaking to the Daily Record, Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has discussed his January move to Sunderland.

“Everything about this place appealed to me. And it's a place where I knew I could test myself.

“There's a lot of pressure that comes along with playing for Sunderland. But I wanted to see how I would cope with that myself.

“It's totally different to being at Ross County where there obviously isn't as much.

"You have to embrace it down here and I've done that.

“The manager and Jamie McAllister have had a huge effect on me in making me comfortable here.

“They've also given me the belief that I can do well and play for a club the size of Sunderland.

“We've also got a great group of lads in the changing room here.

“When you combine all of that, it makes it easier for me.”

Sunderland open contract talks with Elliot Embleton

Sunderland have opened contract talks with Elliot Embleton.

That’s according to Alan Nixon of The Sun.

The 22-yer-old attacking midfielder is out of contract next summer but has cemented himself as a first-team regular under Lee Johnson following a loan move at Blackpool last season.

Embleton has featured seven times this campaign, scoring two goals and chipping in with three assists.

Sunderland have the option of extending Embleton’s deal by a further year at the end of this season.

However, reports state that the Wearsiders would prefer to tie Embleton down to a long-term deal.

