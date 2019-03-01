Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats linked with Tottenham defender as Portsmouth boss reveals contract concerns

Sunderland are interested in Tottenham Hotspur defender Maxwell Statham, according to the Daily Mirror.

The report claims Statham is expected to leave the north-London club in the summer when his contract expires, where a host of clubs are already battling for his signature.

Nottingham Forest, Brentford and the Black Cats are all said to be monitoring his progress, however could miss out the youngster to Norwich City, who are reportedly leading the race.

Despite the likelihood of the 18-year-old leaving Spurs, Statham has recently been spotted training with Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett remains hopeful Nathan Thompson will sign a new deal despite uncertainty over the defender's future.

The right-back, whose contract is set to expire on June 30, is keeping his options open - although Jackett says the 28-year-old has indicated an interest in remaining at Fratton Park.

Pompey had been hoping to tie up a new contract for the popular defender before the end of the campaign, talks having opened at the turn of the year.

Jackett told The News: "Nathan is going to park his contract until the summer and then wait and see.

"We are not currently in talks with him.

"He wants to stay at Portsmouth, definitely, but thinks the best thing to do would be to wait and see where we are in the summer.

"It’s a situation we fully understand and something we will discuss again in a few months.

"He wants to wait until the summer and keep his options open."

Gareth Evans is also out of contract in the summer, with the midfielder frustrated over the slow pace of his negotiations.

Jackett told The News: "We are still talking to Gareth, we hope we can settle on something.

"Personally, I am optimistic. I don’t know day-to-day how he feels about it all, but I would like to think we could keep Gareth.

"He’s a player and a person I have a lot of time for, I really do. ‘We all want to come to an agreement, definitely. There is nobody here who doesn’t rate him or doesn’t want him to stay.

"I’m hopeful he will stay, I really am. I think he can still improve, he has such a good attitude.

"Contract talks are not my ultimate responsibility. I work very, very closely with Mark Catlin and Tony Brown, but it is the board of directors’ responsibility, ultimately."

