Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats linked with defender but face competition

Have your say

Sunderland have been linked with a summer swoop for Doncaster Rovers defender Niall Mason.

The 21-year-old is comfortable playing anywhere across the backline and has made 42 appearances for the League One side this season, scoring three goals.

The former Aston Villa defender is reported to be on Sunderland's radar ahead of the summer having been linked in the national press.

Sunderland are second bottom in the Championship, eight points from safety going into the final six games of the league campaign.

The Black Cats are not the only side credited with an interest in the defender, though, with Birmingham City, Leeds United and Hull City also linked.

Mason has a year left on his current deal.