Sunderland AFC transfer news - Bundesliga interest in AWOL Cats defender

AWOL Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji is reported to be of interest to two Bundesliga clubs.

Sunderland are hoping to move on the wantaway defender before the end of the month, with clubs across Europe still able to sign players either on loan or permanently.

He failed to report back for pre-season training at the Academy of Light this summer and as such Sunderland are not paying his wages.

Reports in Germany today claim there is Bundesliga interest in the Sunderland flop.

Kicker claim Hannover 96 are monitoring the Senegal centre-half, while there is also interest from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Hannover are keen to strengthen their defensive ranks and are also keeping an eye on Reece Oxford and Jan Bednarek.

Sunderland are desperate to offload Djilobodji this month but may need to pay a percentage of his wages to get any loan deal pushed through.