Sunderland AFC transfer news - Black Cats suffer double January transfer blow for Liverpool duo

Sunderland’s hopes of landing Liverpool duo Danny Ward and Ben Woodburn in January have been dashed, according to reports.

Chris Coleman was keen on bringing the pair, who he gave international debuts to when in charge of Wales, to Wearside on loan to help bolster the Sunderland squad.

But Sunderland look set to miss out when the window opens next month.

Woodburn, an 18-year-old forward, scored at the Stadium of Light for Liverpool’s Under-23 side last weekend and is a hugely promising forward but reports in the national press claim

Jurgen Klopp is refusing to let him leave Anfield next month.

Coleman needs to bring in additional firepower up front, with 11-goal top scorer Lewis Grabban in danger of being recalled by parent club Bournemouth in January with interest in him from other Championship sides.

Josh Maja scored on his league debut for Sunderland in the 1-0 win over Fulham at the Stadium of Light.

But should Grabban leave then it would leave Coleman’s forward options severely depleted with James Vaughan the only other recognised striker alongside the inexperienced Maja, with

Joel Asoro often used out wide.

Woodburn has found first team opportunities at Liverpool restricted this season and Coleman had hoped to land him on loan along with goalkeeper Ward, who also looks set to stay at Anfield.