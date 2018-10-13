Sunderland AFC transfer news: Black Cats scout Celtic and Rangers January target

Sunderland have been linked with a January move for Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara.

The Daily Mail claim Sunderland have scouted the 22-year-old Finland international, who started his career at Arsenal.

Kamara, who had loan spells at Southend United and Colchester United during his time at Arsenal, joined Dundee in 2017 and is now in the final year of his contract.

Kamara can discuss a pre-contract with clubs from January, when he will be in the final six months of his deal, and Sunderland have been credited with an interest.

A host of other clubs have been linked including Derby County, Burnley, Wolves, Celtic and Rangers plus clubs from the MLS.

The Daily Mail report he has been offered fresh terms by Dundee but the Scottish side may cash in on him in January.

They report Sunderland scouts watched the midfielder while on international duty, he came on as a late sub during the 1-0 win over Estonia on Friday.

It isn't the first time Sunderland have been linked with a move for the midfielder and last summer Dundee manager Neil McCann confirmed Sunderland's interest.

Speaking in the summer, McCann told The Courier: “There was interest from Sunderland in Glen.

"I am delighted that he is still here because we didn’t want to lose him.

"There were admiring glances coming our way but I am so happy that he is here.

"We may have to fend off some more interest in future but I have always been clear that I want to keep my best players if possible."