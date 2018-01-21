Sunderland AFC transfer news: Black Cats linked with USA midfielder and Chelsea and Wales ace

Sunderland have been credited with interest in two midfielders.

Chris Coleman distanced Sunderland from a loan move for promising Chelsea and Wales star Ethan Ampadu earlier in the window after the FA Cup defeat to Middlesbrough.

But the Black Cats have been credited with an ongoing interest in the national press.

Coleman, in need of a defensive midfielder, gave the 17-year-old his international debut in November.

The midfielder is highly rated by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte but he could be allowed out on loan to further his development and Coleman knows the former Exeter City man well.

Meanwhile, the Black Cats have also been linked with a January move for Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman.

Scottish giants Rangers have also been credited with a strong interest in the 21-year-old.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe hasn't ruled out the midfielder moving on loan.

Howe, when asked about the midfielder's future, told the Bournemouth Daily Echo: "That’s something we will look at towards the end of the window. I wouldn’t close it off and say no but I wouldn’t say yes, either.

"I’d love to give him more opportunities but that is difficult as the position he plays is one of our strongest in terms of numbers.

"I’m very pleased with the way he’s attacked the season and how well he has done behind the scenes, so we will make the right decision for Emerson."