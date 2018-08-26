Sunderland AFC transfer news: Barnsley to battle Cats for Celtic winger Ryan Christie, U23s beaten again

Sunderland could face competition from League One rivals Barnsley for Celtic winger Ryan Christie.

Jack Ross confirmed his interest in the winger last week ahead of the loan deadline on Friday, August 31.

Sunderland could face a battle to land him from Barnsley, with The Sun reporting they are also keen on the forward.

Ross is keen to add another attacking option to his forward line before the loan window closes, though Charlie Wyke is closing in on a return and Jerome Sinclair will return next month from a hamstring injury.

Niall Quinn opens up on Sunderland takeover talks

Stewart Donald bought Sunderland AFC from Ellis Short this summer for £40million with the club overseeing a huge overhaul on and off the pitch following relegation to the third tier.

Before Donald's takeover was confirmed, ex-Sunderland striker and chairman Niall Quinn had been linked with a return as part of a consortium reported to have been interested in taking over.

He has been speaking about it and why he doesn't have any desire to return to football ownership

Quinn said: "Some people interested in buying Sunderland approached me, and it was the first time I thought about it in five or six years.

"I compared the playing field now to the innocence of when we went in with the Drumaville Consortium, and that’s 12 years ago now. The world has changed. The money is ferocious now."

He added: "Football is such a serious business now. If a football club is coming together now, it’s not about having a football-inspired person leading the club, but a business person who is going to treat it as the most important business they have ever had. Someone who can be accountable for absolutely everything that goes on at that club.

"It’s very hard for a club outside of that top six, seven in the Premier League to go in and make a long-term plan based on becoming a top six, seven club.

"In the old days, you could dream a little, and make it to the top eight. But top 10 is the holy grail now for too many clubs. So I haven’t got any desire to get back in and do all of that."

Under-23s beaten again

Sunderland Under-23s suffered their third defeat of the season, losing 4-1 at Reading's Madejski Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Royals were 2-0 up after just 20 minutes in the Premier League 2, Division 2 clash, Josh Barrett and Gabriel Osho with the goals.

Ben House struck shortly after the hour mark to extend their lead. Luke Molyneux netted after 70 minutes but it was comfortable for Reading, who regained their three goal advantage through Osho in stoppage time.

Elliott Dickman's U-23 side are bottom after three games.

Reading U23s: Southwood, Gunter (Richards, 46), Mcintyre, Howe, Osho, Popa (Frost, 61), Rinomhota, East, Barrett, Loader, House

Subs not used: Coleman, Liddle, Legg

Sunderland U23s: Patterson, Storey, Taylor, Young (Kimpioka, 46), Bainbrdge (Gamble, 46), Kokolo, Bale (Diamond, 62), Hackett, Molyneux, Connelly

Subs not used: Connolly, Johnstone