We have actually got four or five current bids on the table for various positions so it’s not like we’re not moving..

You always look at the transfer market and it’s, are they affordable? Are they accessible and are they available? So you don’t bid for somebody unless you feel they are affordable accessible and available and obviously it depends on transfer fee. Agents fees as well and at the moment, I think agents have been pretty unrealistic with the climate to the levels of percentages they want.