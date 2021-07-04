LiveSunderland AFC transfer news and rumours RECAP: Eric Lihaj latest as Cats hope for Luke O'Nien boost after contract talks
Sunderland continue their pre-season training this week – while continuing to look for new additions.
Lee Johnson revealed at the weekend that he was hopeful of two new faces coming through the door at the Academy of Light this week, while there may also be further news on the futures of Charlie Wyke, Luke O’Nien and Denver Hume as they consider to mull over contract offers.
Here’s the latest news, transfer talk, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light.
RECAP: Sunderland AFC transfer news (5 July)
Last updated: Monday, 05 July, 2021, 14:36
- Sunderland drew 2-2 at Spennymoor Town in Saturday’s pre-season training exercise.
- Lee Johnson is hopeful of two signings this week as the Black Cats eye further recruits.
- There could also be positive news on Luke O’Nien’s contract offer.
Clark Robertson on Sunderland interest
Defender Clark Robertson has admitted to holding talks with Sunderland before signing for Portsmouth this summer.
‘Sunderland had a bit of interest but it didn’t get to the stage of anything happening. I’d always thought of playing abroad and we did get quite far down the line with Hapoel Jerusalem,” Clark said.
That might be an idea in a couple of years time. There was an offer from Poland too.
‘But Portsmouth are a big club with a great fan base. I scored at Fratton Park a few years ago for Blackpool. The atmosphere is always great there and hopefully fans can be back.’
Pre-season week two
Lee Johnson on Will Grigg
“Whether Will stays remains to be seen, but he’s here at the moment and we think he’s a good player. We like him as a player.
“Obviously, that isn’t always the key thing in term of whether a player wants to stay or not.”
St Johnstone defender attracting interest
Sunderland have been linked with a move for in-demand St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart.
Sheffield Wednesday, Hibs, Nottingham Forest, Barnsley and Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise have also been credited with an interest.
The 24-year-old defender is in the final year of his contract with the Scottish side.
He was one of the star performers for Callum Davidson’s men last season, they won the League Cup and Scottish Cup.
High praise
Lynden Gooch says he has been ‘really impressed’ by Sunderland youngster Ellis Taylor during the opening week of pre-season.
Taylor has taken his chance to shine, impressing both behind the scenes and during the 2-2 draw at Spennymoor Town on Saturday – where he netted Sunderland’s second half leveller with a venomous strike.
“It’s been good,” said Gooch, when asked about the opportunities handed to young players this summer.
“Ellis has been brilliant this week, I’ve been really impressed with him. He got his goal, a great goal as well, and it’s important we get the younger players through.”
Sunderland linked with free agent defender
Sunderland are considering a move for free agent defender Eric Lichaj – according to reports.
The Black Cats are hopeful of further breakthroughs in the transfer market this week after landing former Manchester United goalkeeper Jacob Carney on Friday.
And the Sun claim that Lichaj – who is a free agent after leaving Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk – could be one player eyed for a move.
Sunderland currently have no senior full-backs on their books, with Luke O’Nien and Denver Hume weighing-up contracts offers after Conor McLaughlin and Callum McFadzean were allowed to depart.
And Lichaj, who has previously played for Aston Villa, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest among a host of other clubs, could offer some versatility across the backline.
Here’s the latest on contract talks - with Johnson eyeing good news on O’Nien
Sunderland hopeful of transfer breakthrough
Lee Johnson is hopeful that Sunderland will make a breakthrough in the transfer market next week.
The Black Cats head coach is hopeful that at least two players will arrive, with the club in advanced negotiations over a number of transfer targets.
Lee Johnson
We have actually got four or five current bids on the table for various positions so it’s not like we’re not moving..
You always look at the transfer market and it’s, are they affordable? Are they accessible and are they available? So you don’t bid for somebody unless you feel they are affordable accessible and available and obviously it depends on transfer fee. Agents fees as well and at the moment, I think agents have been pretty unrealistic with the climate to the levels of percentages they want.
It could be a big week for Sunderland on the transfer front, with Lee Johnson hopeful of sealing some incomings after some extended transfer talks.
We’ll have the latest on new additions throughout the day...